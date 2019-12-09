Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally to to beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-35. Winston overcame throwing three interceptions and having one of them returned for a touchdown for the fifth time this season. The Bucs have won three straight but are out of playoff contention. Indianapolis has lost five of six following a 5-2 start. The nosedive has dropped the Colts from first place to third in the AFC South. Jacoby Brissett threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Colts.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sam Ficken kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give the New York Jets a 22-21 comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Jets benefited from a reversed call from a video review in New York that added a pass interference penalty on Miami to give them a first down after an incompletion. Sam Darnold had touchdown passes to Demaryius Thomas and Robby Anderson. The Jets overcame a Dolphins franchise-record seven field goals by Jason Sanders.
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 27 points and hit three 3-pointers in overtime as the Miami Heat held off the Chicago Bulls 110-105. Herro made a 3 with 38.2 seconds left that put Miami ahead to stay. The Heat improved to 10-0 at home this season and 3-0 in overtime. Lauri Markkanen had 13 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter for the Bulls.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Norvell is Florida State’s new coach. He takes over a program that has struggled after he led Memphis to one of its most successful seasons. Norvell replaces Willie Taggart, who was fired last month after going 9-12 as head coach. The Seminoles, who won the 2013 national title, finished the season becoming bowl eligible at 6-6 under interim coach Odell Haggins.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Philip Rivers threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns on his 38th birthday as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 45-10 Sunday to end a three-game skid. It was Jacksonville's fifth consecutive loss by at least 17 points. No NFL team had done that since the 1986 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jaguars have now lost 19 of their last 25 games. It's a woeful stretch that could mean the end for coach Doug Marrone. The latest loss ended Jacksonville's ultra-slim playoff hopes and might prompt owner Shad Khan to make changes.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots to win for the second straight night as the Florida Panthers beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1. Aleksander Barkov, Keith Yandle and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson and Brett Connolly also scored to help Florida win for the third time in four games. Aaron Ekblad and Jonathan Huberdeau each had two assists. Bobrovsky, coming off a 33-save performance in win over Columbus _ his former team _ on Saturday night, improved to 11-6-4.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Virginia and Florida are headed to the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida on Dec. 30. It’s the first matchup in football between the schools since 1959. Florida earned its way to the game after going 10-2 in the regular season and losing only to Georgia and playoff-bound LSU. It’s the fourth Orange Bowl for the Gators. Virginia got in as the ACC’s representative despite a big loss in the league title game to defending national champion Clemson. This is the first Orange Bowl for the Cavaliers.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jason Langer made a 16-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff to give father Bernard his fourth victory in the PNC Father Son Challenge. The Langers closed with a second straight 12-under 60 to match Retief and Leo Goosen and Tom and Thomas Lehman atop the leaderboard in the scramble event for major champions at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando. After the 62-year-old Bernhard hit the fairway on the par-5 18th, the 19-year-old Jason hit a 3-wood approach from 270 yards to set up the winning putt.