Woman gets 15 years for DUI crash that killed jail guard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that left an off-duty corrections officer dead.
The Florida Times-Union reports that 46-year-old Kim Michelle Johnston was sentenced Friday in St. Johns County court.
She pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter in October. Florida Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Cathy Adams and her husband were heading home to Jacksonville on Interstate 95 last December when Johnston’s car collided with their SUV.
Cathy Adams died, while her husband was hospitalized in critical condition. Johnston’s blood-alcohol level was 0.126 percent, troopers reported.
Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.
