Williams brothers secure Robert Morris’64-59 win over FGC

Robert Morris led 28-21 at the break before the Eagles rallied to take their first lead in the second half, going ahead 46-45 after Zach Scott had a layup with 7:01 left. The Colonels retook the lead after two Hawkins free throws. Caleb Catto drained a 3 to put FGC out front 55-54 with 4:47 remaining. Treacy quickly answered with a jumper and the Colonials held on for the win.