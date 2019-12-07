Warmer Weather for Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Warmer weather will be with us over this upcoming week as temperature highs climb back into the 80s all the way through Thursday of this upcoming week. We will also experience some passing clouds over the next couple of days but rain will not be part of the forecast. Our next front is coming through on Thursday of next week and beginning Friday temperatures will get down into the upper 70′s for highs. Winds will be coming in out of the E and that is one of the reasons temperatures will be warming this week.