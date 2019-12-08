SpaceX delivers ‘mighty mice,’ worms, robot to space station

SpaceX delivers ‘mighty mice,’ worms, robot to space station
A SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket stands ready for launch on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, June 24, 2019. The Falcon rocket has a payload military and scientific research satellites. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Source: John Raoux)
By Associated Press | December 8, 2019 at 1:06 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 1:10 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX has made an early holiday delivery to the International Space Station.

The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering “mighty mice,” pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot.

Station commander Luca Parmitano used a large robot arm to capture the Dragon on Sunday. Launched Thursday from Florida, the capsule holds 3 tons of supplies, including extra brawny mice dubbed “mighty mice” for a muscle experiment.

There are also 120,000 roundworms, or nematodes of a beneficial variety that are part of an agricultural experiment. Plus there is a large, round robot head with artificial intelligence and Christmas presents.

Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.