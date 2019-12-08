Salvation Army of Manatee County short on gifts this holiday season

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -The Salvation Army of Manatee County is helping make the holidays brighter as they get ready for another toy give away just in time for Christmas. Every year they pass out thousands of toys to kids who are in need.
However, they’re running low on toys for kids 6 to 12-years-old. About 250 boxes remain empty, and the give away will take place in less than two weeks.
They’re spreading the word, contacting previous donors so no kid leaves empty handed. They’re also asking for monetary donations so they can go and buy the gifts themselves.
They hope the community steps up, and bring a smile to these kids before Christmas.
“There’s no excuse for these children when Christmas gets here that all goes out the window, so if they don’t have something, we don’t have something. I’m not going to think about that. I have enough faith to know that there’s someone, there’s individuals, organizations that are going to go out and reach out to us and say here’s what we have, this is what we’re going to give, I’m standing on that faith,” said Ebony Louis, Social Service Coordinator.
If you’re interested in helping out and donating toys especially those kids ages 6 to 12 years old, you can drop it off at the Salvation Army of Manatee County Distribution Center, located at 5328 24th St. E, Bradenton, from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
