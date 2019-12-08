Ninth-ranked Auburn and Minnesota to meet in Outback Bowl

“We are excited about returning to the Outback Bowl for the first time in five years to face a very good Minnesota team out of the Big Ten Conference” said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. “I’ve been fortunate to make two previous trips to the Outback Bowl. Jim McVay and everyone associated with the bowl make it a first-class experience for our players and fans. We have the best fans in college football and I look forward to them joining us on New Year’s Day as we try to win our tenth game of the season and send our seniors out on a high note.”