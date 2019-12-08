Local Pop Warner cheerleading team set to compete for National Championships

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A local cheerleading team will represent the Suncoast on the national stage.
This group of girls from Venice will compete for the National Championships in Orlando. “For some of my girls, it’s their last year cheering here so we all are really excited,” Dana Hill, head coach of the Warriors said.
The Venice Viking cheerleading team were doing their last minute touches for their routines they’ll be showcasing at the Pop Warner National Cheer and Dance Championships in Orlando.
“With my girls, it’s the first time we’ve been able to compete at Nationals, for my girls who are 8 to 9 years old, it’s really exciting for them,” Christina Nowlan, head coach of the Kings said.
The Kings, also known as the Mighty Mites, who are 8 to 9 years old, and the Warriors who are 12 to 13 years old, will be their first time at Nationals. A dream that’s finally coming true.
“Our team has had a lot of rough patches but I think they’ll be able to pull it together,” Kaitlyn Meyer, a Warriors cheerleader said.
They practice three times a week, two hours a day and it’s finally paying off.
“The season until now, they have grown together so much, they have accomplished so many things that I never thought they could, I believe in them of course, any goal that I had for them, they have completely crushed those goals and moved on, it’s really cool to see,” Nowlan said.
And hope to carry the first place trophy. “All the hard work, how we have to tight the whole time and just make things perfect," a cheerleader said.
The Lancers, who are 10, 11 and 12 years old are in Orlando as competition started this Saturday. The rest of the team will be heading there on Monday.
