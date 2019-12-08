Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING-VICTIM
Navy, families recount heroics of fallen sailors in shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Navy has identified all three victims who died in Friday's attack at a Florida naval base. The Naval base's commanding officer says the sailors showed “exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil." He says they ran toward the shooter and saved lives. All three were flight school students between the ages of 19 and 23. The third victim killed by the Saudi shooter was identified as 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Georgia.
NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING
Official: Base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A US official says the Saudi student who fatally shot three sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola had hosted a dinner party earlier in the week to watch videos of mass shootings. The official says a second Saudi student who attended the party recorded video outside the classroom building where the shooting was happening. The official also says 10 Saudi students are being held at the base and that several others are unaccounted for. The official spoke on condition of anonymity after being briefed by federal investigators. The FBI says the dead shooter was a 21-year-old member of the Royal Saudi Air Force.
TRUMP
In Florida, Trump says he's Israel's best pal in White House
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says Israel has never had a better friend in the White House than him. On Saturday, Trump addressed an annual summit by the Israeli American Council in Hollywood, Florida. He recounted his record on issues of importance to Jews. But he also claimed that there are some Jewish people in America who don't love Israel enough. He says, “We have to get them to love Israel more.” Trump's comments were denounced by some as anti-Semitic and for trafficking in a stereotype that Jews are disloyal.
UNITED STATES-SAUDI ARABIA
Pensacola naval base shooting tests US-Saudi relations
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top defense and military officials are reaffirming America's continued commitment to and relationship with Saudi Arabia after a Saudi Air Force student's deadly attack at a Navy base in Florida. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and others attending a security conference in California are playing down any initial impact on U.S.-Saudi ties., and President Donald Trump described a conciliatory conversation with the Saudi king. But the shooting also is testing the allies' ties just months after the Trump administration delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran.
AP-US-RED-FLAG-CONVICTION-FLORIDA
Florida man faces prison for defying 'red flag' gun law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces up to five years in prison for refusing to surrender his weapons to authorities under the state's “red flag" law. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Friday that it took a Broward County jury less than an hour to find 33-year-old Jerron Smith guilty. He's believed to be the first in Florida to be charged in defiance of the law, which went into effect after last year's Parkland school shooting. Authorities say Smith refused to surrender his weapons to law enforcement officials in March 2018 following an incident in which Smith was accused of shooting at a car during an argument.
NJIT-UCF
DeJesus, Ingram carry UCF past NJIT 78-65
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ceasar DeJesus had 17 points to lead five Central Florida players in double figures as the Knights topped NJIT 78-65. Dazon Ingram added 13 points for the Knights (6-2), who have won three straight.
FIU-KENNESAW STATE
FIU downs Kennesaw State 84-81 behind Andrews
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Devon Andrews scored 20 points and made four steals as Florida International held off Kennesaw State 84-81 to win its fourth straight. Osasumwen Osaghae scored 18 points and Trejon Jacob added 16 and made seven assists for Florida International (7-3), which never trailed and led by as many as 16.
BETHUNE-COOKMAN-JACKSONVILLE
Bell lifts Jacksonville past Bethune-Cookman 82-60
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — David Bell scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season as Jacksonville romped past Bethune-Cookman 82-60. Destin Barnes had 19 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville (5-6), which outrebounded the Wildcats 54-31.
BC-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING-
Saudi student opens fire at Florida Naval base, killing 3
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The FBI says it's not ready to release the identity of the Saudi aviation student who killed three people at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. An official also said during a news conference Friday night that it would not comment on the shooter's possible motivations. She says there are reports circulating, but the FBI “deals only in facts." The student opened fire in a classroom Friday morning, killing three people before a sheriff's deputy fatally shot him. A national security expert is warning against jumping to conclusions. He says just because the shooter was a Saudi national doesn't mean it was a terrorist attack.
AP-US-UPS TRUCK CHASE-SHOOTOUT
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
MIAMI (AP) — Experts on police tactics are defending the Florida officers who opened fire on a UPS truck that had been hijacked by two robbery suspects. They say that while it is tragic that the UPS driver and a nearby motorist died in Thursday's gun battle near Miami, the suspects were firing on the officers and they had to be stopped to protect the dozens of motorists stuck in traffic around the truck. The suspects also died. The family of UPS driver Frank Ordonez criticized officers, saying they should have pulled back and tried to talk to the suspects.