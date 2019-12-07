Wonderful weather for the weekend expected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well, well well the weekend is here and so are the warm temperatures. It is going to be fantastic one with generally sunny skies and temperatures slightly above average and no chance for rain.
A storm system will be developing in the NW Gulf of Mexico over the weekend but this will stay mainly to our NW. There is a chance for a few showers over N. Central FL.
We will see highs in the mid to upper 70′s near the coast and low 80′s inland on both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be rather light out of the NE to E at 5-10 mph.
This beautiful weather should continue through the early part of the work week with high pressure holding off any storm system trying to move in.
By Wednesday a weak frontal system will bring in a chance for a few showers as the front pulls up stationary near us. This front will bring only an increase in cloudiness with a slight chance for a shower or two.
Temperatures will not drop all that much as the front remains draped over S. Florida. We will see additional cloudiness on Friday as an area of low pressure develops on the tail end of the front.
This low could also disrupt our weather next weekend, but not this one so enjoy.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.