Night of Lights kicks off holiday season on St. Armands Circle

ST. ARMANDS, Fla. (WWSB) - With one flip of the switch Santa lighting up St. Armands Circle and the 55-foot Christmas tree. The annual Holiday Night of Lights bringing out a large group of spectators.
“This is our thank you to the community, this is our holiday welcome to the community," said Diana Corrigan, Executive Director of the St. Armands Circle Association. "So we have entertainers all over the circle and a face painter for children, photos with Santa Claus, so it’s just a magical night to be out here.”
Santa did ride in on a horse and carriage. There were lots of other attractions for families to enjoy. Some talented young performers delighting the audience with song and dance of many holiday favorites. Also, a live nativity scene at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church bringing some Christmas history to life. The holiday lights around St. Armands and on the tree adding a sparkle to the holiday season.
“It’s very, very festive and it’s just a great, great community," said Mary Jo and Rick Stauffer. "Tt’s a great place to be able to meet other people and to watch everybody enjoy such a wonderful event here.”
These lights will stay on every night up until around 11 o’clock through the holiday season.
