Man dies following deputy-involved shooting during domestic violence situation in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sheriff’s office says a suspect was killed overnight in a deputy-involved shooting during a domestic violence situation in Nokomis.
Around 12:40am Saturday, dispatch received a 911 call saying the caller had heard loud noises, screaming and possible gunshots at the Palm & Pines Mobile & RV Park on North Tamiami Trail.
The first deputy on scene arrived within four minutes and was directed to the common area of the trailer park. There, the deputy made contact with the suspect, 65-year-old Mark Richard Coleman.
Detectives say Coleman was on top of a his wife, who was screaming. The deputy approached and issued verbal commands, demanding Coleman get off of her, but Coleman did not.
At that point, detectives say Coleman revealed he had a handgun. The deputy issued verbal commands, demanding Coleman drop the weapon.
Detectives say Coleman told the deputy to shoot him, then put the weapon in his mouth.
The deputy continued to issue verbal commands and Coleman removed the weapon from his mouth. Detectives say that’s when a witness, a female citizen, came up behind Coleman and jumped on his back.
A struggle ensued between Coleman and the witness and detectives say Coleman threw the woman off, then raised his weapon and pointed it at the deputy. The deputy then fired his weapon, hitting Coleman, who died of a single gunshot wound.
Detectives say the shooting happened around less than a minute after the deputy arrived on scene.
Coleman’s wife was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. She has since been released.
The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice, as an internal investigation is conducted.
Detectives remain on scene and continue to investigate what happened.
