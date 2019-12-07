Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BC-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING-
Saudi student opens fire at Florida Naval base, killing 3
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The FBI says it's not ready to release the identity of the Saudi aviation student who killed three people at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. An official also said during a news conference Friday night that it would not comment on the shooter's possible motivations. She says there are reports circulating, but the FBI “deals only in facts." The student opened fire in a classroom Friday morning, killing three people before a sheriff's deputy fatally shot him. A national security expert is warning against jumping to conclusions. He says just because the shooter was a Saudi national doesn't mean it was a terrorist attack.
AP-US-UPS TRUCK CHASE-SHOOTOUT
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
MIAMI (AP) — Experts on police tactics are defending the Florida officers who opened fire on a UPS truck that had been hijacked by two robbery suspects. They say that while it is tragic that the UPS driver and a nearby motorist died in Thursday's gun battle near Miami, the suspects were firing on the officers and they had to be stopped to protect the dozens of motorists stuck in traffic around the truck. The suspects also died. The family of UPS driver Frank Ordonez criticized officers, saying they should have pulled back and tried to talk to the suspects.
AP-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING-SHOOTER
US digs into Saudi shooting suspect motive in Navy shooting
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. law enforcement officials are digging into the background of the suspected Florida naval station shooter, to determine the Saudi Air Force officer's motive and whether it was connected to terrorism. Officials have identified the suspect as 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Military members from around the globe attend the Naval Air Station in Pensacola for flight training. The shooter opened fire in a classroom building Friday morning, leaving four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded.
BANK SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Brinks driver and Samaritan shot during botched ATM robbery
BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are searching for a man after a botched ATM robbery left two people wounded by gunfire east of Tampa. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies swarmed a Brandon apartment complex Friday about a mile from the shooting. They believed the robbery suspect was holed up there but didn't find him after several hours. Authorities say a Brinks driver was shot during an altercation with the would-be robber. A good Samaritan who came to the driver's aid was also shot. Sheriff Chad Chronister says the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
ART BASEL MIAMI-SLAIN RAPPER
Final album for slain rapper XXXTentacion drops in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — Celebrities including Diplo, Playboi Carti and PnB Rock paid tribute to slain Florida rapper XXXTentacion during the week of Art Basel Miami.Some fans waited in line for hours to ensure entrance to the posthumous album release party Thursday, hoping to be the first to hear XXXTentacion's Bad Vibes Forever. Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Noah Cyrus and Tory Lanez appear on the album.At midnight, the album played as emotional videos were projected onstage where XXXTentacion's mother stood hugging family and friends.Diplo took to the DJ booth as fans perused an outdoor museum filled with memorabilia, including the car XXXTentacion was last seen alive in.
BC-FL-HIGH SCHOOL FIGHT-ARRESTS
11 students, 1 adult arrested in Florida school yard brawl
PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say 11 students and one adult have been arrested following a lunchtime brawl at a Florida high school. The fight broke out Thursday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. Investigators say the fight was over a series of events that happened Wednesday night at a nearby apartment complex. No one was seriously injured in the fight. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says a body camera was ripped from one deputy during the brawl. The adult arrested came onto the campus with a parent. His brother was also involved in the fight.
FLORIDA CHURCH COLLAPSE
Roof collapses at historic church in black Florida community
ORLANDO (AP) — The roof has collapsed on a historic black church in Orlando, Florida. No one was injured when the roof of the Black Bottom House of Prayer in Parramore crumbled in on itself Thursday morning. Fire officials say the historic landmark must be demolished. That's heartbreaking for Pastor Dana Jackson, who raced inside with her grandchildren to prevent its demolition on Thursday. City officials ordered demolition work to resume on Friday. The church is important to Parramore, a historically black community in Orlando that was born of segregation and now struggles to maintain its identity as gentrification transforms the area.
AP-US-DISNEY-EMPLOYEE-RAPE
Disney cruise worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in Florida have charged a Disney cruise worker with repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl at his home. The Orlando Sentinel reported on Thursday that 53-year-old Keith Seitz was arrested on Nov. 25. The victim's mother told deputies Seitz raped the girl multiple times between 2016 and 2019, beginning when she was 10. The victim told sheriff's officials Seitz took photos of her while she was naked and kept them “for when he’s on the cruise ship." Seitz is charged with five sex crimes counts, including sexual battery on a child. A Disney official said he's on unpaid leave.
AP-ART-BASEL-MIAMI-CELEBRITIES
Billy Joel, Kardashians Diplo descend on Miami for Art Basel
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As gallerists and collectors descend on Miami's most prestigious art fair by day, the Hollywood crowd knows it's all about the exclusive after parties. Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and Pharrell were in town while DJ Khaled and rappers Travis Scott and Gucci Mane held court late night. Ocean Drive magazine hosted a party for cover star Bad Bunny. Kendall Jenner spun hits at LIV nightclub's DJ booth with pal Bella Hadid. Diplo played several gigs during the week, including a private party for Lenny Kravitz. The Kardashian sisters, A$AP Rocky and Winnie Harlow were all spotted at Pharrell's Swan restaurant.
AP-US-FAA-FRAUD
Former FAA inspector gets 6 years for bribery, fraud scheme
MIAMI (AP) — A former Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector in South Florida has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for his part in a bribery and fraud scheme. Court records show 42-year-old Manuel Fernandez was sentenced Thursday in Miami federal court. He was convicted in June of bribery, lying to a federal agency and wire fraud. From 2010 to 2013, Fernandez worked for the FAA while also working for AVCOM, a Miami aviation repair company. AVCOM's owners paid Fernandez more than $150,000. In exchange, he provided advance notice of inspections, disclosed financial information about AVCOM’s competitors and provided improperly obtained aviation repair manuals.