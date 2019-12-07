Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 28 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat past the Washington Wizards, 112-103. It was Butler's second triple-double of the week, after posting one at Toronto at Tuesday night. Bam Adebayo scored a career-high 24 for Miami and grabbed 13 rebounds. Bradley Beal led Washington with 23 points. The Wizards scored 65 points in the first half, then were held to 38 in the second half.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 21 points, Evan Fournier added 18 and Aaron Gordon had a big dunk in the final 20 seconds to lead the Orlando Magic to their fourth straight win, 93-87 over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have dropped four straight and 11 of 12. Orlando, which opened the season 2-6, moved to .500 for the first time. Collin Sexton scored 19 points and Cedi Osman 14 for Cleveland. Before the game, Cavs first-year coach John Beilein addressed a report that some of his players are unhappy with his coaching methods. Beilein is confident his team is “on board.”
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder-pitcher Jake Cronenworth from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, minor league infielder Xavier Edwards and a player to be named. Pham gives the rebuilding Padres some pop after they finished near the bottom in the majors in most offensive categories last season. While Pham helped the Rays win the AL wild-card game and advance to the Division Series, the Padres finished last in the NL West at 70-92. Cronenworth led the International League with a .334 batting average and made seven pitching appearances.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is naming its basketball court after former coach Billy Donovan. Donovan led the Gators to back-to-back national championships, four Final Four appearances and six Southeastern Conference titles during his 19 years in Gainesville. “Billy Donovan Court” will be formally introduced Feb. 15 during Florida's game against Vanderbilt. Donovan will be in attendance since it takes place during the NBA’s All-Star break. Donovan says “I'm honored and just incredibly humbled by it all." Donovan made basketball matter at Florida. He led the Gators to a 467-185 record before leaving to take over the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida cornerback CJ Henderson is forgoing his senior season and entering the NFL draft. Henderson also is skipping the team's bowl game. Henderson announced his plans on social media Friday, saying “I am excited to be one step closer to turning my lifelong dream into a reality.” The 6-foot-1 junior from Miami was widely considered a first-round draft pick entering the season. But he was far from a lock-down defender in 2019. His elite speed could help his draft stock, though. He finishes his college career with 22 pass breakups, six interceptions and four sacks.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts know what it takes to thrive under the pressure of a race for a playoff berth. The young Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to learn. When the teams meet at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa both need wins to bolster chances of staying in the hunt down the stretch. The Colts have lost four of five to fall from first to third place in the AFC South. The Bucs have won three of four following a slow start to give themselves a chance to play meaningful games in December.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Close losses have defined the Los Angeles Chargers' season. Jacksonville would take one of those right now. The Jaguars have been blown out in four straight and trailed by as many as 25, 32, 24 and 23 points in those lopsided affairs. Jacksonville will try to end the skid Sunday at home against the Chargers. LA has dropped three in a row by seven points or fewer. Jacksonville's streak has turned the final month of the season into an endless debate about the futures of coach Doug Marrone, personnel chief Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins head to MetLife Stadium on Sunday looking to sweep the season series against the New York Jets after defeating them 26-18 last month for their first victory. The Dolphins have won three of their last five games including victories over playoff contenders Indianapolis and Philadelphia. The Jets are coming off an embarrassing 22-6 loss to the previously winless Cincinnati Bengals. New York became the first team in NFL history to lose to two teams that were 0-7 or worse in the same season.