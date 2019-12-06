Video released of person of interest in stealing and slaughtering of horse in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is hopeful that a video will lead to an arrest very soon.
The video shows a man who is a person of interest in the stealing and slaughtering of a horse sometime Sunday night into Monday morning.
Deputies say the suspect or suspects forced their way through a locked gate onto the ranch in the 5800 block of Buckeye Road in Palmetto. A horse then went missing and was later found in a nearby field slaughtered for it’s meat. There is up to a $3000 reward being offered.
“This video is very important because this gives us at least a person that we believe is identifiable, somebody is going to be able to tell us who he is and that’s our hope right now,” said Randy Warren, spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
If you do recognize the person in the video, you’re being asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
