Suspects identified in laundromat shootout in Bradenton, one dead

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have identified the suspects involved in the shooting at a Bradenton laundromat on Sunday.
Deputies say 41-year-old Reynaldo Osorto, 34-year-old Ramon Velasquez are being charged with armed robbery with additional charges pending. There was also a third suspect involved, 42-year-old Ramiro Mendez, but he was actually struck by a bullet fired by the victim and he later died due to his injuries.
According to deputies, the suspects drove away from the scene and Osorto and Velasquez told detectives Mendez had been hit by one of the bullets fired by the victim and they decided to leave his body in Gilley Creek at the 22000 block of County Road 675.
Around midnight, the sheriff's office was called to a laundromat on 57th Avenue East after deputies nearby reported hearing gunshots.
An employee at the scene flagged down deputies, who told them he was at the register and looked up to see a masked man pointing a rifle at him. The masked man ordered the employee and the patrons in the laundromat to go to the front of the store and get on the ground.
A second masked man with a pistol went to the back of the business, took cash from the register and rummaged through things before returning to the front of the store and exiting with his partner.
The employee, now armed, went out to see where the masked men fled and if they were in a car. That’s when he says the masked men opened fire. The employee fired back, firing five rounds. Deputies say one of those bullets struck Mendez and he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim has not been charged.
He wasn't injured and the suspects fled in a light-colored, two-door hatchback.
Deputies say the masked men were able to make off with between $4,000 to $4,400 and they remain at-large.
This incident remains under investigation.
