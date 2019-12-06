Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole credit card from a hotel guest in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are searching for a person of interest who allegedly stole a credit card from a hotel guest in Sarasota.
Police say that the credit card was stolen last month on November 2nd.
According to police, the card was then used at Target in the 8400 block of Block Tamiami Trail and Best Buy in the 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail to purchase $3,500 worth of merchandise on the same day the card was stolen.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6089.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.