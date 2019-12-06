Official: Pensacola shooter was Saudi aviation student

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - Two U.S. officials have identified the shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola as a second lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force.
The officials say authorities are investigating whether Friday’s attack was terrorism-related.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose information that had not yet been made public.
The shooting was the second at a U.S. Navy base this week. Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says 11 people were shot, four of whom died, including the shooter.
Base commander Capt. Timothy Kinsella Jr. says the base will remain closed until further notice.
