Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

Official: Pensacola shooter was Saudi aviation student
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
MIAMI (AP) — Experts on police tactics are defending the Florida officers who opened fire on a UPS truck that had been hijacked by two robbery suspects. They say that while it is tragic that the UPS driver and a nearby motorist died in Thursday's gun battle near Miami, the suspects were firing on the officers and they had to be stopped to protect the dozens of motorists stuck in traffic around the truck. The suspects also died. The family of UPS driver Frank Ordonez criticized officers, saying they should have pulled back and tried to talk to the suspects.
US official: Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi AF officer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force, U.S. officials said Friday, as the FBI and other authorities began investigating the incident to determine if it was terrorism-related. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the suspect was a second lieutenant attending the aviation school at the base. Military from around the globe attend the Naval Air Station in Pensacola for flight training. The shooter opened fire in a classroom building on Friday morning. The attack that left four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded.
11 students, 1 adult arrested in Florida school yard brawl
PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say 11 students and one adult have been arrested following a lunchtime brawl at a Florida high school. The fight broke out Thursday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. Investigators say the fight was over a series of events that happened Wednesday night at a nearby apartment complex. No one was seriously injured in the fight. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says a body camera was ripped from one deputy during the brawl. The adult arrested came onto the campus with a parent. His brother was also involved in the fight.
Roof collapses at historic church in black Florida community
ORLANDO (AP) — The roof has collapsed on a historic black church in Orlando, Florida. No one was injured when the roof of the Black Bottom House of Prayer in Parramore crumbled in on itself Thursday morning. Fire officials say the historic landmark must be demolished. That's heartbreaking for Pastor Dana Jackson, who raced inside with her grandchildren to prevent its demolition on Thursday. City officials ordered demolition work to resume on Friday. The church is important to Parramore, a historically black community in Orlando that was born of segregation and now struggles to maintain its identity as gentrification transforms the area.
Disney cruise worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in Florida have charged a Disney cruise worker with repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl at his home. The Orlando Sentinel reported on Thursday that 53-year-old Keith Seitz was arrested on Nov. 25. The victim's mother told deputies Seitz raped the girl multiple times between 2016 and 2019, beginning when she was 10. The victim told sheriff's officials Seitz took photos of her while she was naked and kept them “for when he’s on the cruise ship." Seitz is charged with five sex crimes counts, including sexual battery on a child. A Disney official said he's on unpaid leave.
Former FAA inspector gets 6 years for bribery, fraud scheme
MIAMI (AP) — A former Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector in South Florida has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for his part in a bribery and fraud scheme. Court records show 42-year-old Manuel Fernandez was sentenced Thursday in Miami federal court. He was convicted in June of bribery, lying to a federal agency and wire fraud. From 2010 to 2013, Fernandez worked for the FAA while also working for AVCOM, a Miami aviation repair company. AVCOM's owners paid Fernandez more than $150,000. In exchange, he provided advance notice of inspections, disclosed financial information about AVCOM’s competitors and provided improperly obtained aviation repair manuals.
Crash on Interstate sends truck crashing into nearby house
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck involved in a crash on Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg plowed through two fences before smashing into a house. Troopers say no one in the house was injured Thursday morning. But the truck driver suffered minor injuries. Troopers say the 32-year-old driver failed to slow down when traffic ahead of him came to a halt. He crashed into a car in front of him before veering off the highway and into a fence. The agency is continuing to investigate the crash and charges are pending.
Federal court considers bathroom use by transgender student
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal court in Atlanta is hearing a case involving bathroom access for a transgender student. A lawyer told the court Thursday that the right to use the bathroom that matches the student's identify is about the right to equal dignity. But a Florida school district wants the court to overturn a lower judicial decision that granted the student access to the boys' bathroom. The St. Johns County school district wants to return to restricting which bathrooms transgender students can use, saying it needs to protect other students' privacy. The ruling by the 11th Circuit will apply to schools in Florida, Georgia and Alabama and could be an influential precedent for similar disputes nationwide.
Man gets 8 years for drunken, wrong-way crash that killed 2
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a drunken driving crash that left two people dead. The Palm Post reports that the sentencing came Thursday after 27-year-old Subhan Khurram previously pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI manslaughter. He had faced up to 10 years in prison. Khurram was driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton in July 2015 when he crashed head-on into a car occupied by Frans McCatty and Ricardo Fletcher. They died at the scene, while Khurran was hospitalized. Khurram’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit following the crash.