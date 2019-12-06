Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

MIAMI (AP) — Experts on police tactics are defending the Florida officers who opened fire on a UPS truck that had been hijacked by two robbery suspects. They say that while it is tragic that the UPS driver and a nearby motorist died in Thursday's gun battle near Miami, the suspects were firing on the officers and they had to be stopped to protect the dozens of motorists stuck in traffic around the truck. The suspects also died. The family of UPS driver Frank Ordonez criticized officers, saying they should have pulled back and tried to talk to the suspects.