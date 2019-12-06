Journalism teacher recognized as Chalkboard Champion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County teacher is now the newest Chalkboard Champion and the recipient of $500.
Chris Lenerz is a journalism teacher at Pine View School.
"You can't have a true democracy without journalists. You have to have a free press. Part of the class is also about teaching them to be good consumers of news and of media. We talk about ethical, fair coverage of the news and making sure they can recognize valid news sources with ones that aren't reputable," said Lenerz.
Lenerz was nominated by student Grace Johnson who is in 10th grade. She said he often will stay late, often until midnight, to help them work on the school paper.
It shows he really cares about us and what we're doing with the paper," Johnson said.
“That is amazing, thank you. We can use that for equipment and cameras,” said Lenerz during the surprise.
