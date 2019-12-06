First Alert Weather: A warming trend starts today and lingers till the next cold front next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cut-off low to our west will slowly sink south out of the Deep South into the northern Gulf waters. As this happens, the area of high pressure that has been driving our weather will anchor in the Atlantic waters. This set-up will encourage periods of a southerly wind that will increase our moisture and drive our high temperatures to near 80 by the end of the weekend. The low will eventually decay without much effect on the Suncoast weather but weekend showers in north Florida will be possible.