First Alert Weather: A warming trend starts today and lingers till the next cold front next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cut-off low to our west will slowly sink south out of the Deep South into the northern Gulf waters. As this happens, the area of high pressure that has been driving our weather will anchor in the Atlantic waters. This set-up will encourage periods of a southerly wind that will increase our moisture and drive our high temperatures to near 80 by the end of the weekend. The low will eventually decay without much effect on the Suncoast weather but weekend showers in north Florida will be possible.
Next week a cool front will approach Wednesday into Thursday. At this point, it looks like a minor front will mildly cool air behind it. It should clear the area on Wednesday evening and drop temperatures about 5 to 8 degrees, although adjustments to the forecast as the period gets closer may be required. The front will tend to stall to the south and bring unsettled weather for several days.
