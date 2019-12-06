Christmas tree lighting at Five Points Park in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downtown Sarasota getting into the holiday spirit of things Thursday night. The lighting of a 40-foot Christmas tree taking place at Five Points Park.
The evening’s festivities included the big guy Santa Claus, holiday music and hot cocoa. This Christmas tree lighting officially kicks off the holiday season for downtown Sarasota.
“This is what brings people downtown,” said Ron Soto, President of the Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association. “We’ve got all kinds of lights, they start at 301 and go all the way to 41 this year thanks to the Downtown Improvement District and the city of Sarasota and the Merchants Association. It’s a team effort from everybody this year.”
The lights on the Christmas Tree will stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until just after New Year’s Day.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.