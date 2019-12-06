Chilly start to Friday but a warm finish as the high hits 75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a cool week with temperatures in the upper 40′s to low 50′s each morning but that is about to change after Friday morning.
Winds will switch around to the ESE by Friday afternoon and the warm-up will commence as highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s. High pressure will still keep skies generally clear throughout much of the day.
Friday night mostly fair not as cool with a low in the mid to upper 50′s which is typical for this time of year. Should be a real nice for all the festivities going on for the holidays such as the lighting of the tree at St. Armands Circle.
Saturday look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70′s near the coast and low 80′s inland.
Sunday expect more of the same with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80.
A weak front moves in late Tuesday early Wednesday and brings only a slight chance for a few showers.
