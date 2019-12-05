Warmer weather is on the way this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The meteorological start of Winter, which is Dec. 1st, was right about on time this year. It has been chilly lately with lows in the upper 40′s to low 50′s this work week. That cooling trend is about to change this weekend.
Look for lows in the upper 40′s to low 50′s again on Thursday, there will be some mid 50′s right on the area beaches. There will be plenty of sunshine on Thursday with highs near 70. We could use some rain but none if forecast for the next several days.
Friday winds will start to shift around to the east which will cause temperatures to rise into the mid 70′s. We will have mostly sunny skies through the day and winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Now we may see a little sea breeze develop later in the afternoon which will keep temperatures in the low 70′s at the beaches. The average high is 75 for this time of year so we should be fairly close to that.
Saturday and Sunday look to be fabulous with highs in the upper 70′s near the coast and low 80′s inland. Skies will be sunny with only a few late day clouds moving through now and again.
The warm weather pattern will last through Tuesday and then another cold front will slide through late Tuesday and early Wednesday. This front will bring another shot of cold weather our way on Wednesday and Thursday.
