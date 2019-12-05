Students in Sarasota with special needs invite the public to their second annual Holiday Bazaar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The students at one Sarasota school are putting their lessons to good use!
Oak Park School, which serves special needs and differently-abled students from pre-K to age 22, is hosting its second annual Holiday Bazaar. It’s a chance for students to learn art and business skills, creating ornaments and gifts for purchase, as well as get real world experience practicing communication and entrepreneurial skills.
The bazaar is open to the public and has items including jewelry, mosaics, pet treats and toys, plants, hand scrubs, ornaments, crochet, holiday novelties, home décor, crafts, spirit wear, and much, much more.
Purchases can be made using cash or check. All proceeds will benefit classes for school-related projects and trips!
The bazaar is being held Thursday, December 5 and Friday, December 6 in the gymnasium from 10:30am until 3pm.
