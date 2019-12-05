Public Meeting to be held to address Lift Station 87 progress

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The City of Sarasota will host a public meeting on December 5th to update the community on phase 3 of the Lift Station 87 project.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Fire Station #2 on Waldemere Street in Sarasota.
Lift Station 87, which is located in Luke Wood Park, is a wastewater system that will replace Lift Station 7. The station will be used for about one third of the City of Sarasota’s wastewater.
At the meeting, project officials will go over the road closures that will be happening during phase 3. Those closures include Osprey Avenue from the Hudson Bayou Bridge to Bahia Vista Street starting in June. The community is welcome to give feedback about the closures.
"There's going to be short term impacts as we work through this challenging project. But, if you look at the long term benefits of this project, we'll have a new resilient modern lift station that will protect our environment and serve our community for many decades to come," said City of Sarasota Utlity Department's Capital Projects
The overall project is set to be complete by March 2021.
