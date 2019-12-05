Police: 65-year-old Venice man arrested for possession of child pornography

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a 65-year-old man in Venice on Wednesday for the possession of child pornography.
Police say they received a cyber tip that consisted of an image on child pornography uploaded to Microsoft Bing on July 30th of this year around 3:30 a.m. that provided the I.P. address registered to a Comcast account that belonged to Richard Estes at a home in the 900th block of Jolanda Circle.
A search warrant was executed at the home on Wednesday and police say that in a post Miranda statement Estes said that he resided in the home with his wife and when asked about the image he replied that he had seen it on “the web.”
According to police reports, Estes admitted that the image was on his laptop and he probably was at the home when he viewed it. Deputies say that when they asked him if he looks at pornography such as the picture provided, Estes said he did occasionally.
Detectives say they conducted an examination on the laptop and they found search terms dating back to 2016 that were used by Estes to find child pornography.
According to reports, detectives found 18 images of nude underage girls with their sexual organs exposed.
While in the interview room after invoking his Miranda rights, police say Estes made several statements in regards to the pictures such as, “I need help”, “I am so embarrassed” and “my life is over, over a picture.”
Estes was arrested, transported to the Sarasota County Jail and he is facing 18 felony counts for possession of child pornography.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.