Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A convicted murderer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the separate slaying of a Florida woman he met on the internet nearly 16 years ago. The News-Press reports 39-year-old Terry McDonald was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. Prosecutors say McDonald traveled from Seattle, Washington, to Cape Coral in 2003 to meet 28-year-old Mary Mount in person. Investigators say Mount soon disappeared and McDonald was later found in Texas with her car and credit cards.