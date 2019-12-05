First Alert Weather: Another cool day before the warm-up starts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains in control of our weather with some high clouds streaming in from a system back near the Four Corners. The clouds will not rain and we will stay dry today. Our high temperatures will be close to what we saw yesterday. Starting tomorrow the high that has been lingering to our west will start a slide to the east. It will eventually park in the Atlantic and shift our winds to the south. With the southerly flow our weekend temperatures will climb to the 80′s, which is above the average. The dry but warm temperatures will linger into mid-week next week.