Dog overboard! Video shows Coast Guard rescue of dog in distress off Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Timing is everything and it’s a good thing the U.S. Coast Guard had just headed out for night patrol Wednesday when an unusual distress call came in.
The coast Guard was alerted that there was a dog in the water in distress off Fort Myers Beach and Bowditch Point.
It’s still unclear how the dog got in the water to begin with, but the Coast Guard was able to pull their vessel along side the paddling pooch and pull him into the boat.
They later reunited the dog with his family.
Great work!
