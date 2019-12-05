‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ to air on ABC7 at 8 p.m. Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Celebrate the joy of the holidays with the classic animated Christmas-themed PEANUTS special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” created by the late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz.
In the digitally remastered 1965 special, Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism that he sees everywhere during the Christmas season. Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant and Charlie Brown accepts, but it proves to be a frustrating struggle.
When an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little fir Christmas tree fails, Charlie Brown needs Linus’ help to learn what the real meaning of Christmas is.
In addition, another PEANUTS special based on the works of Charles Schulz, “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales,” will also air with the Emmy-winning classic.
The one-hour show will air at 8 p.m. Thursday night on ABC7.
