Trump aims for role of NATO statesman but mars unity message

Trump, who has celebrated every new stock market high, claimed that he didn’t pay too much heed to the market after stocks tumbled following his remarks that a China trade deal may not come until after Election Day. He also claimed that it was his decision not to more quickly reach an agreement with China, as relations have soured over U.S. support for pro-Democracy protests in Hong Kong. Previously, Trump had said that it was China that would rather wait for the election results.