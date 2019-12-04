South Venice Movie Theatre Begins $1 Million Upgrade

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A movie theatre in Venice is getting a face-lift to look brand new by next year. The B&B Theatres in South Venice was recently sold, and its new owners want to bring this old theatre back to life.
They began renovations about two weeks ago. They’ll be replacing every seat in each auditorium with comfortable, reclining seats, adding items to the concession stands including alcohol and fixing the walls and carpets.
This project will be completed in three phases, so that the theatre can remain open throughout the entire remodeling. They will be updating three auditoriums at a time, with the final phase also improving the lobby and hallways.
“I mean, yes it’s pretty old and it’s starting to fall apart a little bit, so when B&B bought this theatre from the previous owners, we thought, you know what? Let’s give it an update. People want to see it updated. People want something newer, and we want to give the people what they want," Brandon Proctor, a Shift Leader at The B&B Theatres, explained.
The first phase which includes auditoriums 2, 4 and 6 will be completed by December 20th – just in time for the launch of the new Star Wars movie. The entire project is expected to be completed by Spring of 2020.
