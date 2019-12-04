Sarasota Veteran and Family Surprised with Thousands of Holiday Lights and Decorations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local family received an early holiday present on Tuesday.
Florida Power and Light surprised a veteran and his family by decorating their home for the holidays. FPL volunteers put up thousands of lights all throughout the home and some holiday decorations.
Corpsman Chris Scott served in the Navy for eight years. Due to both illness and injuries related to his service, he could not decorate his home the way he would like for his two daughters. That’s why his wife partnered with FPL to surprise him and their children with this holiday makeover which the company calls their “Soldier Holiday Lighting”.
“Some of the volunteers here are veterans themselves, and to be able to say thank you for everything you’ve done for this country. You really cant put it into words," Mariela Quintanilla, Spokesperson for FPL, explained.
This is the 11th year that FPL has chosen a veteran and his family to give them their own form of a Christmas miracle.
