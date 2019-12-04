Proposal for Sarasota Performing Arts Center taking shape

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday, the Van Wezel Foundation presented the City of Sarasota with an update on its progress towards building a new performing arts center along the bayfront.
The latest proposal shows the three-story performing arts center would be raised up on "stilts," which would allow parking for around 200 cars underneath the building.
This is being done, in part, to meet FEMA building code requirements.
The proposal calls for the performing arts center to come together in three stages, with the current Van Wezel building staying in operation through construction.
The new building would have a main auditorium as well as a flexible performance space, more backstage and support areas, as well as loading/unloading areas, as well as a larger lobby/pre-function space and rooms for educational programs and rehearsals, among other amenities.
There are several steps before work begins, including approval of a partnership agreement between the city and the Sarasota Performing Arts Center.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.