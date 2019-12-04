Florida teacher accused of having sex with son’s teenage friend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - A teacher is Florida's Panhandle is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with her son's teenage friend.
Authorities in Escambia County arrested 40-year-old Susan Weddle on Monday. She faces multiple charges including lewd and lascivious behavior and sexual assault.
The teen told authorities last month that the relationship had been going on for more than a year and the two had sex several hundred times. The Pensacola News Journal reports the teenager told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators that he was 15 and Weddle was 39 at the outset of their sexual relationship.
Weddle resigned from her job with Escambia County Schools on Monday.
The school superintendent said there is no tolerance for a teacher who has sex with a student.
