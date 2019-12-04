First Alert Weather: More sunshine and dry weather will lead to warmer than average weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pleasant weather will continue today with slightly warmer temperatures and a bit more sunshine and clear skies. No rain in today’s forecast. This afternoon a very weak cold front will move past will very little impact on the Suncoast. Its main effect will be to slightly lower the dew points and keep us in the status quo for several days. The faster warm-up will be delayed until Friday when our temperatures will rebound to about average for this time of year with lots of sunshine.
A cold front will stall over northern Florida this weekend as a low-pressure area develops in the Gulf. This could bring a bit more cloud cover on Sunday but should have little other weekend impacts. The front will finally get a push south on Tuesday and move past on Wednesday bringing a slight cool down.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.