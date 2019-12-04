Employee, pair of masked men exchange gunfire during armed robber of Bradenton laundromat

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are looking for the two armed robbers who exchanged gunfire with an employee of a Bradenton laundromat on Sunday.
Around midnight, the sheriff's office was called to a laundromat on 57th Avenue East after deputies nearby reported hearing gunshots.
An employee at the scene flagged down deputies, who told them he was at the register and looked up to see a masked man pointing a rifle at him. The masked man ordered the employee and the patrons in the laundromat to go to the front of the store and get on the ground.
A second masked man with a pistol went to the back of the business, took cash from the register and rummaged through things before returning to the front of the store and exiting with his partner.
The employee, now armed, went out to see where the masked men fled and if they were in a car. That's when he says the masked men opened fire. The employee fired back, firing five rounds.
He wasn't injured and the suspects fled in a light-colored, two-door hatchback.
Deputies say the masked men were able to make off with between $4,000 to $4,400 and they remain at-large.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.