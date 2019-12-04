Deputies: Bradenton man forced woman to perform oral sex at gunpoint

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say a Bradenton man held a woman at gunpoint and forced her to perform oral sex on him.
On August 6, the sheriff's office says the victim was woken up in her tent at an undisclosed location around 2:30am and confronted by 32-year-old Andrew Wade Woodard, a man she did not know. She told deputies Woodard was armed with a pistol and he forced her to perform oral sex on him at gunpoint, telling her that if she screamed, he would kill her.
A person came to check on the victim, asking if she was all right, and that's when the victim says Woodard fled.
Deputies were called and the victim had a sexual assault exam. The sheriff’s office says in DNA testing identified Woodard as the suspect and Woodard matches the description of the suspect given by the victim.
Woodard was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon.
