Cool weather to stay through Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Keep the jackets handy as north winds will not allow temperatures to warm up all that much on Wednesday. In fact the cool weather will stay with us through Thursday as well.
High pressure will slowly move through the E. Gulf of Mexico and the settle east of Florida by Friday. This move will switch the winds around to the ESE and that begins the warm-up for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Look for more sunshine on Wednesday as the high pressure moves in. Winds will be out of the NW switching around to the NE later in the day blowing at 5-10 mph.
Thursday we start off in the low 50′s and only warm to the low 70′s by the early afternoon. The average high for this time of year is 75 degrees.
Friday we get back to normal with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70′s.
The weekend is looking super with generally sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s and low 80′s inland. There is no chance for any significant rainfall.
Bob Harrigan
