Sarasota man arrested, accused of using roof accesses to burglarize two businesses

Police received another call on Sunday about another business on North Tamiami Trail being burglarized during the overnight hours. Police say that they responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. and they were told that an unknown man, also later identified as Bailey, entered the business through rooftop A/C access. According to police, once Bailey was inside he rummaged through things and eventually forced entry into an office where he allegedly stole over $3,000 from a desk drawer.