Sarasota man arrested, accused of using roof accesses to burglarize two businesses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested a 28-year-old Sarasota man after he was accused of burglarizing two businesses.
Police say that they responded to a business on Friday around 11:40 a.m. after receiving reports that a business on North Tamiami Trail had been burglarized during the overnight hours. According to police, an unknown man, later identified as Andrew Bailey, entered the business through a roof access and allegedly stole $400 from two cash registers in the bar.
Reports say that one of the bar employees was closing the registers after business hours on Friday when Bailey entered the business to use the bathroom. Police say that the bar employee described the man to be in his late 20s, stood between 5′6″ and 5′7″ tall with a thin build, had short and wavy red hair and an unshaven face. This matched the exact description of Bailey.
Police received another call on Sunday about another business on North Tamiami Trail being burglarized during the overnight hours. Police say that they responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. and they were told that an unknown man, also later identified as Bailey, entered the business through rooftop A/C access. According to police, once Bailey was inside he rummaged through things and eventually forced entry into an office where he allegedly stole over $3,000 from a desk drawer.
Video surveillance captured the incident and indicated that the crime occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say that they received a call from First Step in Sarasota on Monday, a non-profit substance abuse treatment center with detox, residential and outpatient programs, claiming that Bailey was attempting to admit himself into rehab for drug issues but he told them that he needed confess to some “robberies” first.
Bailey was transported to the Sarasota Police Department where he was interviewed and police say there is enough evidence to charge him with burglary.
