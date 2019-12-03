Sarasota County man accused of killing his 74-year-old wife

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 76-year-old Sarasota County man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his 74-year-old wife.
Around 11am on June 20, deputies were called to a home on the 500 block of Rousseau Drive in Nokomis, where they found 74-year-old Judith Richardson dead. The victim was in her master bedroom and an autopsy determined she had been killed by blunt force trauma to the head and torso.
The sheriff’s office says when they arrived, they spoke to the victim’s husband, 76-year-old John Richardson, and say he told them, “I may have had something to do with her demise,” but didn’t offer deputies an explanation.
Deputies say John Richardson had cuts and bruises on his arms. A bloody pillowcase and his broken wristwatch were found near the victim’s body, according to the sheriff’s office, which says John Richardson’s DNA was found under the victim’s fingernails.
John Richardson was interviewed and deputies say he had trouble recalling an altercation with his wife the night before, but add he made several admissions, including say, “I’m not saying I didn’t do it, and I’m not saying I did do it,” and “My fears are I had something to do with her injuries,” and “I’m interested in what forensics is going to say.”
John Richardson has been charged with second degree murder and is being held on $500,000 bond.
