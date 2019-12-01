Deputies investigating possible shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are investigating a possible shooting in Sarasota.
The incident took place in the 3000 block of McCloud Circle.
Police say the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community at this time.
This incident remains under further investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident should call SCSO at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stopper by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at this website.
