Trooper searching for driver in hit-and-run incident in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday morning in Manatee County.
The crash took place on Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m. on 14th Street West and 60th Avenue West.
A 76-year-old driver was traveling northbound in the middle lane State Road 45, south of 60th Avenue West in a 2013 Honda Fit.
The front of the the 2016 Nissan Sentra traveling directly behind the Honda collided with the rear of the Honda.
Troopers say that after the crash, the driver of the Nissan left the scene, but the vehicle was later found.
According to reports, the 76-year-old driver of the Honda suffered serious injuries and he was transported to Blake Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information on this incident should contact FHP at 239-938-1800.
