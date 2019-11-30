Sarasota students hold climate protest near UTC Mall on Black Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Climate protests also took place here on the Suncoast on Friday.
The group “Sarasota Students for Climate and Extinction Rebellion” lined up on Cattlemen Road near University Town Center (UTC) Mall.
These students held signs asking lawmakers to take action.
“We don’t realize all of the resources that go into producing clothing and in the U.S. fast fashion, it’s a huge issue where we’re constantly buying products over and over again and throwing them away and that’s a huge waste of resources,” Ella Mirman, founder, Sarasota Students for Climate said.
Some of the demonstrators also went inside the mall before finishing this rally outside.
