Great Weekend Ahead and Then...

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The cold front comes in on Monday. And before that, we have a stellar weekend in store. Warm temperatures, sunny skies, breezy conditions will all make for a great weekend to be out and about. The cold front comes in on Sunday night during the overnight time period and into Monday morning. We will see some increased clouds on Sunday late in the day and about a 30% chance of rain with the front. Monday morning we can expect a 50% chance of morning showers, then clearing skies, windy conditions and temperatures dropping behind the front. Saturday and Sunday highs will be around 80 and Monday’s highs will be around 74.

Monday night, you’ll be reaching for an extra blanket as temperatures drop down to near 50 degrees and Tuesday with be the coldest day of all as temperatures struggle to get into the upper 60′s. We warm back up starting Wednesday and the next cold front comes through next Saturday. Hurricane season is over November 30th.