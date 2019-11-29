FIRST ALERT WEATHER: sss

Current forecasting models show a strong cold front reaching the Nature Coast, (which is the big bend in northeast Florida), by late Sunday morning, Tampa Bay by late Sunday afternoon, and then exiting southwest Florida by early Monday morning of next week. This cold front will bring a 30-60 percent rain chance region wide; (about a 40-50% for the Suncoast). High pressure builds back in behind the front by Monday afternoon, but expect gusty winds, (some winds on Monday could gust up to 30 mph). This area of high pressure will bring dry and rain-free conditions through next Thursday. But expect cooler air to spill down from the north in the wake of this cold front, cooling down daytime highs to around 10-15 degrees below average. And lows could be the same separation in degrees, but lower than our average low of 57.