Fantastic Friday forecast as temperatures soar into the 80’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year but it’s going to be tough to be indoors shopping when the weather is going to be so spectacular.
Look for mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures on Friday. The highs will be in the upper 70′s near the coast and at area beaches with low 80′s elsewhere.
Look for more of the same on Saturday with the great boating weather continuing as well. Winds will be light out of the E/SE turning to the SW later in the day on Saturday with seas 2 feet or less. Sunday not so good with the winds will pick up to 15 kts. and seas will build to 2-4 feet with a moderate chop.
Sunday we will still see warm weather but it will turn a bit breezy with partly cloudy skies and no chance for rain with a high around 80 degrees.
Sunday night things begin to deteriorate as the strong cold front approaches SW Florida. This front will bring a big change on Monday as winds will switch around to the NW and temperatures cool.
There is a good chance to see some showers moving through mainly early Monday morning. This line of showers should not be all that strong as there will be limited moisture for the front to work with. Most of the rain will be over by sunrise to start the day on Monday.
Look for partly cloudy skies on Monday with a high around 72 degrees and a strong wind out of the NW will make it feel much colder.
The coldest night will be Monday night Tuesday morning as lows will dip down into the mid to upper 40′s and feels like temperature in the upper 30′s to low 40′s on Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will stay below average for the Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 70′s and lows in the low to mid 50′s.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.