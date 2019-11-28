Some Suncoast organizations helping residents who are alone get through the holidays

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - As families gather for turkey and all the fixins tomorrow, some senior citizens and others will be all by themselves for the holidays. Places like The Salvation Army in Venice is filling that void with a great meal and a little bit of companionship.
“Not only is it allowing people a place to come and celebrate the holiday, it’s also giving fellowship to one another which is a great thing," said Christine Varcoe, an Assistant Development Director with The Salvation Army of Sarasota County. "And we do meals for shut-ins as well, so those who can’t come to the community meal, we’ll have meals delivered by the Venice football team from our kitchen.”
The Knights of Columbus in Venice is doing the same thing, as are other groups across the Suncoast. Places like the Friendship Centers provide very important resources, especially for senior citizens who are lonely during the holidays and year round.
“We have a program called Friendship at Home and that program services people that are homebound, the ones who live alone are isolated, don’t have transportation, may need friendly visitors, so our program supports them,” said April Moschini, a Senior Center Manager for Friendship Centers in Venice.
If you are interested in the free Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army in Venice, it’s going on tomorrow from noon until 2pm.
