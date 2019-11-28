Scott Dennis honored on his last day at ABC7

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early in November, there was a surprising announcement made by one of ABC7′s longest serving anchors.
Scott Dennis told his longtime viewers that he was leaving ABC7 at the end of the month:
After 34 years at the station, Scott has decided to try something new. But he’s quick to say that this is NOT a retirement! It’s just a departure from doing broadcast television. This hometown guy is staying in Sarasota and will be looking to find a new way to continue to serve his community.
On his last day, the day before Thanksgiving, we honored Scott throughout the newscast. Take a look:
We’ll miss you, Scott!
